Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

By Carrie Williams

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RAREResearch Report) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Orchard Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $68.71 average price target, a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.50 and a one-year low of $35.41. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 528.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

