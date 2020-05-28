May 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Ulta Beauty (ULTAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $243.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.94.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.05. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 1.35M.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

