Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $273.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Costco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.93, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $307.00 price target.

Based on Ulta Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $215 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ULTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Jeffrey Childs, the CHRO of ULTA sold 3,031 shares for a total of $764,388.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.