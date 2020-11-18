UBS Upgrades Uniper SE (UNPRF) to Hold

Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a EUR27.00 price target from UBS analyst Sam Arie yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

Arie has an average return of 6.7% when recommending Uniper SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Arie is ranked #811 out of 7090 analysts.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $30.65.

Uniper SE’s market cap is currently $11.34B and has a P/E ratio of 138.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.