UBS Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

UBS analyst William Hardcastle maintained a Sell rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report) on May 9 and set a price target of CHF81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.95, close to its 52-week high of $101.64.

Hardcastle has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardcastle is ranked #5822 out of 7510 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.91.

The company has a one-year high of $101.64 and a one-year low of $60.78. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 505.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.