UBS Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Qiagen (QGEN)

UBS analyst Daniel Brennan maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Brennan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Brennan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Exact Sciences, Fluidigm, and Illumina.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.14, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $60.95 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services.