UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Alphabet Class C (GOOG)

In a report issued on July 28, John Hodulik from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class C (GOOG – Research Report), with a price target of $3190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2760.04, close to its 52-week high of $2800.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 76.7% success rate. Hodulik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Equinix, Netflix, and Twitter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class C with a $3064.33 average price target, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2900.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2800.22 and a one-year low of $1406.55. Currently, Alphabet Class C has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOG in relation to earlier this year.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.