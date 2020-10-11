UBS Remains a Buy on EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report issued on October 8, Jarrod Castle from UBS maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), with a price target of £10.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.50, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.44, a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £8.50 price target.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $2.97B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.