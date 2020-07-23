UBS Maintains a Sell Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

UBS analyst Guillaume Delmas maintained a Sell rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Delmas is ranked #4585 out of 6815 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $56.63 average price target, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $143.5B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNLVF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.