UBS Maintains a Hold Rating on RELX plc (RLXXF)

In a report issued on October 21, Adam Berlin from UBS maintained a Hold rating on RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), with a price target of £21.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.30, close to its 52-week high of $31.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Berlin is ranked #4138 out of 7706 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RELX plc with a $31.81 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.47 and a one-year low of $0. Currently, RELX plc has an average volume of 13.99K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RLXXF in relation to earlier this year.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.