UBS Maintains a Hold Rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.38.

Hummel wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Continental auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal durfte fur die europaische Autoindustrie verheerend ausfallen, das zweite Jahresviertel aber noch schlimmer, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er rechnet fur die Branche in den ersten drei Monaten mit einem durchschnittlichen Umsatzminus von rund 15 Prozent und einem Ergebnisruckgang (Ebit) von rund 50 Prozent. Das Anlegerinteresse bei den Quartalsberichten der Unternehmen durfte sich Hummel zufolge auf den Verbrauch liquider Mittel fokussieren./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 21:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $78.30 average price target, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR72.00 price target.

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $712 million.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.