UBS Maintains a Hold Rating on AT&T (T)

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Hold rating on AT&T (T – Research Report) on April 20 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 75.5% success rate. Hodulik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Discovery.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.24, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on AT&T’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.82 billion and net profit of $2.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.99 billion and had a net profit of $4.86 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 176 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of T in relation to earlier this year.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.