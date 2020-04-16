UBS Keeps Their Hold Rating on Daimler (DDAIF)

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00, close to its 52-week low of $22.75.

Hummel wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Daimler auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal durfte fur die europaische Autoindustrie verheerend ausfallen, das zweite Jahresviertel aber noch schlimmer, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er rechnet fur die Branche in den ersten drei Monaten mit einem durchschnittlichen Umsatzminus von rund 15 Prozent und einem Ergebnisruckgang (Ebit) von rund 50 Prozent. Das Anlegerinteresse bei den Quartalsberichten der Unternehmen durfte sich Hummel zufolge auf den Verbrauch liquider Mittel fokussieren./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 21:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $37.65 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Independent Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.20 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Daimler has an average volume of 78.98K.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.