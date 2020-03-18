UBS Group AG (UBS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBS – Research Report), with a price target of CHF10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.37, close to its 52-week low of $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #3390 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

UBS Group AG’s market cap is currently $30.27B and has a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center.