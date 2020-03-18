March 18, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

UBS Group AG (UBS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report), with a price target of CHF10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.37, close to its 52-week low of $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #3390 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UBS Group AG’s market cap is currently $30.27B and has a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019