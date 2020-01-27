January 27, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

UBS Group AG (UBS) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on January 24, Eoin Mullany from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report), with a price target of CHF15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, UniCredit SpA, and AIB Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Hold with an average price target of $13.29, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF14.80 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.52 billion and net profit of $721 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $696 million.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center.

