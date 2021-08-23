UBS Believes Linde (NYSE: LIN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on August 20, Andrew Stott from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $313.85, close to its 52-week high of $314.37.

Stott has an average return of 26.8% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Stott is ranked #981 out of 7625 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $342.34, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR282.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde’s market cap is currently $162.1B and has a P/E ratio of 50.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2017, UK-based Linde Plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde generates revenues through the following segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), Engineering and Others.