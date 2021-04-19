UBS Believes EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 14, Jarrod Castle from UBS maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), with a price target of £11.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.49, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

Castle has an average return of 32.1% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Castle is ranked #2550 out of 7458 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $13.38 average price target, which is a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 1,114.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.