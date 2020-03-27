Ubiquiti Networks (UI) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks (UI – Research Report), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ubiquiti Networks is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $147.33, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Ubiquiti Networks’ market cap is currently $9.48B and has a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -31.49.

Ubiquiti, Inc. sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.