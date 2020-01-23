January 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Uber Technologies (UBER): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBERResearch Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $44.83 average price target, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $887 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019