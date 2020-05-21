Tyme Technologies (TYME) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tyme Technologies (TYME – Research Report), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyme Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tyme Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.