Two Harbors (TWO) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Two Harbors with a $7.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Two Harbors’ market cap is currently $2B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.