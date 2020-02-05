Twitter (TWTR) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $34.53, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.