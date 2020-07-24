Twitter (TWTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $35.06 average price target, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on July 8, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $30.16B and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.88.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.