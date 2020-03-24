Twitter (TWTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 43.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.63, representing a 53.9% upside. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.86 and a one-year low of $20.00. Currently, Twitter has an average volume of 19.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.