Twilio (TWLO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Twilio (TWLO – Research Report), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 73.2% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $294.50, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $401 million and GAAP net loss of $99.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a GAAP net loss of $92.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.