Twilio (TWLO) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.15.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 75.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $87.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWLO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network.