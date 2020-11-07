Turtle Beach (HEAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.76, close to its 52-week high of $22.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Turtle Beach has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.10, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Turtle Beach’s market cap is currently $303M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.50.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.