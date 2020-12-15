Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.15.

Tufin Software Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies’ market cap is currently $346.5M and has a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.60.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.