Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Rite Aid (RAD), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), SunPower (SPWR)

So far Tuesday, January 14, NASDAQ is up 0.1% and the S&P is up 0.51%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA – Research Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report) and SunPower (SPWR – Research Report).

Rite Aid is up 9.12% in midday trading to $12.44. Shares opened today at $11.40. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 5.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 5% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27.09K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is up 8.45% in midday trading to $9.95. Shares opened today at $9.17. The company has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.21. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.88, marking a -3.16% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Sell rating on TEVA, with a price target of $8.00, which implies a downside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on December 6, Wells Fargo’s David Maris maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Bluebird Bio is up 5.16% in midday trading to $91.09. Shares opened today at $86.62. The company has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $118.67, marking a 37.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach upgraded BLUE to Buy, with a price target of $135.00, which implies an upside of 56% from current levels. Separately, on December 10, William Blair’s Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.93M worth of BLUE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative based on 65 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Blueprint Medicines is up 4.89% in midday trading to $78.70. Shares opened today at $75.03. The company has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $102.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $105.38, marking a 40.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on BPMC. Separately, on January 9, Piper Sandler’s Christopher Raymond maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Blueprint Medicines has been positive based on 36 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 4.66% in midday trading to $8.88. Shares opened today at $8.48. The company has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.60, marking a 13.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Hold rating on SPWR, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 18% from current levels. Separately, on December 16, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.80. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $481.5K worth of SPWR shares.

