Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Plug Power (PLUG), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), The ExOne Company (XONE), Voxeljet (VJET)

So far Tuesday, May 11, NASDAQ is up 0.95% and the S&P is up 1.26%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) and Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report).

Plug Power is up 24.76% in midday trading to $23.21. Shares opened today at $18.60. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.79, marking a 183.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $69.00, which implies an upside of 271% from current levels. Separately, on April 19, Wells Fargo’s Michael Blum initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $30.00.

Fuelcell Energy is up 19.97% in midday trading to $7.99. Shares opened today at $6.66. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.63, marking a 59.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage with a Sell rating on FCEL and a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 16, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Ballard Power Systems is up 17.93% in midday trading to $15.13. Shares opened today at $12.83. The company has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.73, marking a 92.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on BLDP, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on May 5, Citigroup’s PJ Juvekar maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 62 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is up 15.23% in midday trading to $20.12. Shares opened today at $17.46. The company has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.33, marking a 153.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated a Hold rating on XONE. Separately, on March 14, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $46.00.

Voxeljet is up 14.41% in midday trading to $13.42. Shares opened today at $11.73. The company has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a 113.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VJET and a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 130% from current levels.

