Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Plains All American (PAA), Pluristem (PSTI), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Continental Resources (CLR), Shake Shack (SHAK)

So far Tuesday, May 5, NASDAQ is up 2.34% and the S&P is up 2.01%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Plains All American (PAA – Research Report), Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report) and Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report).

Plains All American is down -9.57% in midday trading to $8.32. Shares opened today at $9.20. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.27. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.07, marking a 20.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides maintained a Buy rating on PAA, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 13, RBC’s Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plains All American has been positive based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pluristem is up 9.2% in midday trading to $9.85. Shares opened today at $9.02. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.75, marking a 52.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $15.50, which implies an upside of 72% from current levels.

AVEO Pharma is down -9.09% in midday trading to $7.40. Shares opened today at $8.14. The company has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 22.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels.

Continental Resources is down -8.72% in midday trading to $14.24. Shares opened today at $15.60. The company has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $43.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.96, marking a -23.33% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering analyst Matthew Portillo downgraded CLR to Sell. Separately, on April 29, Citigroup’s Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Shake Shack is down -8.68% in midday trading to $50.18. Shares opened today at $54.95. The company has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $105.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.87, marking a -7.42% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on SHAK, with a price target of $46.00, which reflects a potential downside of -16% from last closing price. Separately, on April 2, William Blair’s Sharon Zackfia maintained a Buy rating on the stock .

