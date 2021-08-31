Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Pixelworks (PXLW), LendingClub (LC), Dynavax (DVAX), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Agenus (AGEN)

So far Tuesday, August 31, NASDAQ is down -0.14% and the S&P is down -0.6%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Pixelworks (PXLW – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Canadian National Railway (CNI – Research Report) and Agenus (AGEN – Research Report).

Pixelworks is up 10.37% in midday trading to $7.13. Shares opened today at $6.46. The company has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.50, marking a 31.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Buy rating on PXLW, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 26, Colliers Securities’ Derek Soderberg downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $101.8K worth of PXLW shares.

LendingClub is up 9.44% in midday trading to $31.20. Shares opened today at $28.51. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $29.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.17, marking a 12.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana upgraded LC to Buy, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels. Separately, on July 29, Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $28.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $146.4K worth of LC shares and purchased $4.11M worth of LC shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been negative based on 66 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Dynavax is up 8.38% in midday trading to $19.79. Shares opened today at $18.26. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $18.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.00, marking a 15.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White assigned a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 26% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $56.74M worth of DVAX shares and purchased $37.5K worth of DVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Canadian National Railway is up 7.38% in midday trading to $119.03. Shares opened today at $110.85. The company has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $119.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $115.26, marking a 3.98% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on CNI, with a price target of $118.00, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$139.00.

Agenus is down -7.27% in midday trading to $6.25. Shares opened today at $6.74. The company has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 63.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on AGEN, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 63% from where the stock is currently trading.

