Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Noble (NE), Microvision (MVIS), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Tuesday, September 7, NASDAQ is up 0.07% and the S&P is down -0.46%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Noble (NE – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Noble is up 9.3% in midday trading to $27.61. Shares opened today at $25.26. The company has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Noble has been negative based on 5 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -5.83% in midday trading to $14.21. Shares opened today at $15.09. The company has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Cytokinetics is down -5.5% in midday trading to $31.29. Shares opened today at $33.11. The company has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $34.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $45.33, marking a 36.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $45.00, which represents a potential upside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 20, Goldman Sachs’ Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

Himax Technologies is down -5.2% in midday trading to $11.85. Shares opened today at $12.50. The company has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 60.0% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading.

Novavax is up 4.74% in midday trading to $268.70. Shares opened today at $256.55. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $290.33, marking a 13.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which represents a potential upside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading.

