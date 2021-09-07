September 7, 2021   Industrial Goods   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Noble (NE), Microvision (MVIS), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Novavax (NVAX)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, September 7, NASDAQ is up 0.07% and the S&P is down -0.46%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Noble (NEResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report), Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report) and Novavax (NVAXResearch Report).

Noble is up 9.3% in midday trading to $27.61. Shares opened today at $25.26. The company has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Noble has been negative based on 5 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -5.83% in midday trading to $14.21. Shares opened today at $15.09. The company has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Cytokinetics is down -5.5% in midday trading to $31.29. Shares opened today at $33.11. The company has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $34.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $45.33, marking a 36.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $45.00, which represents a potential upside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 20, Goldman Sachs’ Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Himax Technologies is down -5.2% in midday trading to $11.85. Shares opened today at $12.50. The company has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 60.0% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novavax is up 4.74% in midday trading to $268.70. Shares opened today at $256.55. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $290.33, marking a 13.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which represents a potential upside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019