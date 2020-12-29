Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Renesola (SOL), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), 3D Systems (DDD)

So far Tuesday, December 29, NASDAQ is down -4.34% and the S&P is down -2.28%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) and 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report).

Monitronics International is down -14.93% in midday trading to $11.91. Shares opened today at $14.00. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Renesola is up 10.76% in midday trading to $12.35. Shares opened today at $11.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $12.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 7.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $37.97M worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Kandi Technologies is down -10.61% in midday trading to $7.16. Shares opened today at $8.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.45. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15K worth of KNDI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Kandi Technologies has been negative based on 9 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -8.95% in midday trading to $8.65. Shares opened today at $9.50. The company has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.60, marking a 32.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Hold rating on INO, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 20, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

3D Systems is down -8.68% in midday trading to $10.31. Shares opened today at $11.29. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a -15.85% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on November 3, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>