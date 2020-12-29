December 29, 2020   Services   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Renesola (SOL), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), 3D Systems (DDD)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, December 29, NASDAQ is down -4.34% and the S&P is down -2.28%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTYResearch Report), Renesola (SOLResearch Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDIResearch Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report) and 3D Systems (DDDResearch Report).

Monitronics International is down -14.93% in midday trading to $11.91. Shares opened today at $14.00. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Renesola is up 10.76% in midday trading to $12.35. Shares opened today at $11.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $12.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 7.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $37.97M worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Kandi Technologies is down -10.61% in midday trading to $7.16. Shares opened today at $8.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.45. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15K worth of KNDI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Kandi Technologies has been negative based on 9 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -8.95% in midday trading to $8.65. Shares opened today at $9.50. The company has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.60, marking a 32.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Hold rating on INO, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 20, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

3D Systems is down -8.68% in midday trading to $10.31. Shares opened today at $11.29. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a -15.85% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on November 3, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019