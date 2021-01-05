Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Renesola (SOL), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Apache (APA)

So far Tuesday, January 5, NASDAQ is up 3.84% and the S&P is up 2.15%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report) and Apache (APA – Research Report).

Monitronics International is up 28.71% in midday trading to $13.00. Shares opened today at $10.10. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Renesola is up 22.65% in midday trading to $15.27. Shares opened today at $12.45. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $13.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -3.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $52.64M worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels is up 14.55% in midday trading to $8.82. Shares opened today at $7.70. The company has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 55.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on CLNE, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 56% from current levels. Separately, on November 6, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Pacific Ethanol is up 10.33% in midday trading to $6.30. Shares opened today at $5.71. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 180.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 180% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been negative based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Apache is up 9.89% in midday trading to $16.33. Shares opened today at $14.86. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.90, marking a 0.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, RBC analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $19.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 27, J.P. Morgan’s Arun Jayaram downgraded the stock to Sell .

