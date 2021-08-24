Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Tuesday, August 24, NASDAQ is up 0.11% and the S&P is up 0.08%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Monitronics International is down -17.59% in midday trading to $6.56. Shares opened today at $7.96. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 6.33% in midday trading to $15.28. Shares opened today at $14.37. The company has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $17.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.75, marking a 44.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Roth Capital analyst John M. White maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $20.50, which implies an upside of 43% from current levels.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 6.26% in midday trading to $26.99. Shares opened today at $25.40. The company has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.00, marking a 69.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Jefferies Co. analyst Randy Giveans assigned a Buy rating on NMM, with a price target of $43.00, which represents a potential upside of 69% from where the stock is currently trading.

Intercept Pharma is down -5.74% in midday trading to $13.54. Shares opened today at $14.37. The company has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $50.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.09, marking a 102.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter downgraded ICPT to Sell, with a price target of $10.00, which reflects a potential downside of -30% from last closing price. Separately, on August 11, Leerink’s Thomas Smith maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $73.38K worth of ICPT shares and purchased $106.1K worth of ICPT shares.

Novavax is down -5.24% in midday trading to $230.41. Shares opened today at $243.14. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $276.50, marking a 13.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

