Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Amarin (AMRN), Curis (CRIS), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

So far Tuesday, April 13, NASDAQ is up 0.28% and the S&P is up 0.54%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Curis (CRIS – Research Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report) and Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report).

Monitronics International is down -12.79% in midday trading to $7.50. Shares opened today at $8.60. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Amarin is down -7.63% in midday trading to $5.08. Shares opened today at $5.50. The company has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.43, marking a 89.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes assigned a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 173% from current levels. Separately, on February 26, Goldman Sachs’ Paul Choi reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $299.9K worth of AMRN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Amarin has been negative based on 231 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Curis is up 7.42% in midday trading to $11.27. Shares opened today at $10.49. The company has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.67, marking a 68.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 81% from current levels.

EKSO BIONICS is down -6.45% in midday trading to $6.38. Shares opened today at $6.82. The company has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 61.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 61% from current levels.

Aerie Pharma is up 6.31% in midday trading to $18.45. Shares opened today at $17.36. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 57.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on AERI. Separately, on April 9, Needham’s Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

