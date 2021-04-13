April 13, 2021   Services   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Monitronics International (SCTY), Amarin (AMRN), Curis (CRIS), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, April 13, NASDAQ is up 0.28% and the S&P is up 0.54%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTYResearch Report), Amarin (AMRNResearch Report), Curis (CRISResearch Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSOResearch Report) and Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report).

Monitronics International is down -12.79% in midday trading to $7.50. Shares opened today at $8.60. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Amarin is down -7.63% in midday trading to $5.08. Shares opened today at $5.50. The company has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.43, marking a 89.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes assigned a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 173% from current levels. Separately, on February 26, Goldman Sachs’ Paul Choi reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $299.9K worth of AMRN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Amarin has been negative based on 231 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Curis is up 7.42% in midday trading to $11.27. Shares opened today at $10.49. The company has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.67, marking a 68.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 81% from current levels.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EKSO BIONICS is down -6.45% in midday trading to $6.38. Shares opened today at $6.82. The company has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 61.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 61% from current levels.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma is up 6.31% in midday trading to $18.45. Shares opened today at $17.36. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 57.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on AERI. Separately, on April 9, Needham’s Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019