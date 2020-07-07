Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Novagold Resources New (NG)

So far Tuesday, July 7, NASDAQ is up 2.11% and the S&P is up 0.93%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report), Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report) and Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 17.05% in midday trading to $24.58. Shares opened today at $21.00. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 4.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria downgraded INO to Hold, with a price target of , which implies an upside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on July 1, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

TG Therapeutics is up 10.84% in midday trading to $22.39. Shares opened today at $20.20. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.00, marking a 102.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $32.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $141.5K worth of TGTX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 13 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Bluebird Bio is up 10.23% in midday trading to $64.02. Shares opened today at $58.08. The company has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $143.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $105.73, marking a 82.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on BLUE, with a price target of $111.00, which implies an upside of 91% from current levels. Separately, on June 12, Piper Sandler’s Tyler Van Buren maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.13K worth of BLUE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics is up 7.59% in midday trading to $26.51. Shares opened today at $24.64. The company has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $25.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.60, marking a 28.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 42% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.78M worth of CYTK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been negative based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novagold Resources New is up 7.05% in midday trading to $9.72. Shares opened today at $9.08. The company has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.00, marking a 230.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on NG, with a price target of $30.00, which represents a potential upside of 230% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been negative based on 341 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>