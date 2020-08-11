Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Omeros (OMER), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Novavax (NVAX), Pan American Silver (PAAS)

So far Tuesday, August 11, NASDAQ is down -1.47% and the S&P is up 0.42%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Omeros (OMER – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -10.18% in midday trading to $14.82. Shares opened today at $16.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.20, marking a 10.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on INO, with a price target of $12.00, which implies a downside of 27% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $31.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Omeros is down -9.06% in midday trading to $17.27. Shares opened today at $18.99. The company has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.33, marking a 33.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on OMER. Separately, on May 13, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -8.13% in midday trading to $7.80. Shares opened today at $8.49. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 17.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading.

Novavax is down -6.26% in midday trading to $159.14. Shares opened today at $169.77. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 34.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on NVAX, with a price target of $105.00, which implies a downside of 38% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $290.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pan American Silver is down -5.94% in midday trading to $31.98. Shares opened today at $34.00. The company has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.20, marking a 21.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry downgraded PAAS to Hold, with a price target of $34.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on August 6, Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $44.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $552.3K worth of PAAS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative based on 72 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

