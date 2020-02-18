Tuesday’s Midday Stock Update: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), SunPower (SPWR), Sprint (S), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Tuesday, February 18, NASDAQ is down -1.34% and the S&P is down -0.7%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Sprint (S – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

Cytokinetics is up 11.65% in midday trading to $16.48. Shares opened today at $14.76. The company has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 49.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 103% from current levels. Separately, on December 17, Morgan Stanley’s Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been positive based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 9.83% in midday trading to $5.70. Shares opened today at $5.19. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 73.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $9.00, which implies an upside of 73% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 7.73% in midday trading to $8.92. Shares opened today at $8.28. The company has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.61, marking a 3.99% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $13.50, which implies an upside of 63% from current levels. Separately, on February 13, Roth Capital’s Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.44K worth of SPWR shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sprint is up 6.16% in midday trading to $9.25. Shares opened today at $8.71. The company has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $4.92, marking a -43.51% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, HSBC analyst Sunil Rajgopal upgraded S to Hold. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.76M worth of S shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ballard Power Systems is up 5.97% in midday trading to $12.24. Shares opened today at $11.55. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>