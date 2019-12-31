Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Cormedix (CRMD), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

So far Tuesday, December 31, NASDAQ is up 0.3% and the S&P is down -0.05%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Whiting Petroleum (WLL – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report).

Whiting Petroleum is up 11.8% in midday trading to $7.35. Shares opened today at $6.57. The company has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.36, marking a 27.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on WLL, with a price target of $5.00, which represents a potential downside of 24% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 2, R. F. Lafferty’s Jaime Perez maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -7.66% in midday trading to $9.88. Shares opened today at $10.70. The company has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 40.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $956K worth of GDP shares.

Cormedix is up 4.99% in midday trading to $7.16. Shares opened today at $6.82. The company has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 354.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRMD and a price target of $48.00, which implies an upside of 604% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $111.9K worth of CRMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Aerie Pharma is up 4.6% in midday trading to $24.11. Shares opened today at $23.05. The company has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.63, marking a 80.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 27, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $40.00, which implies an upside of 74% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.84M worth of AERI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been positive based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Sangamo Biosciences is up 4.07% in midday trading to $8.44. Shares opened today at $8.11. The company has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.50, marking a 66.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on SGMO, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 97% from current levels. Separately, on December 18, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

