Tuesday’s Midday Movers: United States Steel (X), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Omeros (OMER), AutoZone (AZO), Cormedix (CRMD)

So far Tuesday, September 22, NASDAQ is up 0.33% and the S&P is down -0.18%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: United States Steel (X – Research Report), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report), Omeros (OMER – Research Report), AutoZone (AZO – Research Report) and Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report).

United States Steel is down -7.59% in midday trading to $7.49. Shares opened today at $8.10. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.59, marking a -18.64% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on X, with a price target of $3.00, which represents a potential downside of 63% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, BMO’s David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is down -7.25% in midday trading to $17.40. Shares opened today at $18.76. The company has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $11.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.75, marking a 58.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded WLL to Buy, with a price target of $32.00, which represents a potential upside of 71% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 14, Wells Fargo’s Thomas Hughes CFA upgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $359.6K worth of WLL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Whiting Petroleum Corporation has been positive based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Omeros is down -5.44% in midday trading to $11.12. Shares opened today at $11.76. The company has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.33, marking a 81.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 172% from current levels. Separately, on August 31, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

AutoZone is down -5.41% in midday trading to $1158.00. Shares opened today at $1224.17. The company has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1274.41. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $1384.22, marking a 13.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on AZO, with a price target of $1375.00, which implies an upside of 12% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, RBC’s Scot Ciccarelli reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $1323.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AutoZone has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cormedix is down -5.05% in midday trading to $5.27. Shares opened today at $5.55. The company has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.50, marking a 89.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 80% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $92.83K worth of CRMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive based on 19 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

