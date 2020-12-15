December 15, 2020   Industrial Goods   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Movers: SunPower (SPWR), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Renesola (SOL), Baidu (BIDU)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, December 15, NASDAQ is down -0.94% and the S&P is up 0.69%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; SunPower (SPWRResearch Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQResearch Report), Renesola (SOLResearch Report) and Baidu (BIDUResearch Report).

SunPower is up 10.75% in midday trading to $24.83. Shares opened today at $22.42. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $24.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.66, marking a -25.69% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on SPWR, with a price target of $18.00, which implies a downside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on November 9, Goldman Sachs’ Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

TG Therapeutics is up 9.87% in midday trading to $50.65. Shares opened today at $46.10. The company has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $45.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $54.20, marking a 17.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Matthew Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $63.00, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading.

Canadian Solar is up 7.72% in midday trading to $41.98. Shares opened today at $38.97. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $45.71, marking a 17.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $42.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on November 25, China International Capital’s Jun Liu upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $48.00.

Renesola is up 5.93% in midday trading to $7.32. Shares opened today at $6.91. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $4.00, marking a -42.11% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $4.00, which represents a potential downside of 42% from where the stock is currently trading.

Baidu is up 5.39% in midday trading to $178.90. Shares opened today at $169.75. The company has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $163.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $179.75, marking a 5.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, UBS analyst Jerry Liu upgraded BIDU to Buy, with a price target of $190.00, which implies an upside of 12% from current levels. Separately, on November 17, Nomura’s Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $162.00.

