Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Plug Power (PLUG), Curis (CRIS), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Rite Aid (RAD), TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

So far Tuesday, December 8, NASDAQ is up 0.26% and the S&P is up 2.52%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Curis (CRIS – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report).

Plug Power is up 14.55% in midday trading to $28.65. Shares opened today at $25.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.11, marking a -7.60% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on September 25, Barclays’ Moses Sutton maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $88.5M worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been negative based on 113 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Curis is up 14.44% in midday trading to $6.26. Shares opened today at $5.47. The company has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.00, marking a -8.59% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White assigned a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $5.00, which reflects a potential downside of -9% from last closing price.

Fuelcell Energy is up 13.07% in midday trading to $8.74. Shares opened today at $7.73. The company has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $11.31. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.00, marking a -35.32% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Hold rating on FCEL, with a price target of $5.00, which represents a potential downside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 8, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of .

Rite Aid is up 12.45% in midday trading to $18.15. Shares opened today at $16.14. The company has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -44.24% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on RAD, with a price target of $9.00, which implies a downside of 44% from current levels.

TG Therapeutics is up 10.85% in midday trading to $30.29. Shares opened today at $27.32. The company has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $31.97. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $46.25, marking a 69.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $38.00, which implies an upside of 39% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

