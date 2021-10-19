Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Omeros (OMER), SunPower (SPWR), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), BlackBerry (BB)

So far Tuesday, October 19, NASDAQ is up 0.17% and the S&P is up 1.34%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Omeros (OMER – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX – Research Report) and BlackBerry (BB – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is down -14.32% in midday trading to $16.28. Shares opened today at $19.00. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a -10.53% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on BTU, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on September 22, Jefferies Co.’s Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.22M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Omeros is up 7.9% in midday trading to $6.28. Shares opened today at $5.82. The company has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 71.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 106% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 7.1% in midday trading to $29.70. Shares opened today at $27.73. The company has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $57.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.50, marking a -4.44% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan maintained a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is down -7.05% in midday trading to $5.08. Shares opened today at $5.46. The company has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.00, marking a -8.42% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Hold rating on LXRX, with a price target of $5.00, which reflects a potential downside of -8% from last closing price. Separately, on August 30, Citigroup’s Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

BlackBerry is up 6.88% in midday trading to $10.88. Shares opened today at $10.18. The company has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.24, marking a -9.23% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, CIBC World Markets analyst Todd Coupland maintained a Sell rating on BB, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on September 23, Raymond James’ Steven Li reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.69M worth of BB shares and purchased $288.6K worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 76 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

