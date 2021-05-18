May 18, 2021   Basic Materials   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), 3D Systems (DDD), The ExOne Company (XONE), Plug Power (PLUG), Renesola (SOL)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, May 18, NASDAQ is up 0.12% and the S&P is down -0.32%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Peabody Energy Comm (BTUResearch Report), 3D Systems (DDDResearch Report), The ExOne Company (XONEResearch Report), Plug Power (PLUGResearch Report) and Renesola (SOLResearch Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is down -16.63% in midday trading to $6.92. Shares opened today at $8.30. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $3.75, marking a -54.82% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $3.50, which reflects a potential downside of -58% from last closing price.

3D Systems is up 15% in midday trading to $26.07. Shares opened today at $22.67. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 20.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on May 11, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $29.00.

The ExOne Company is up 13.45% in midday trading to $19.90. Shares opened today at $17.54. The company has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.00, marking a 133.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on XONE, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 54% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 16, Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .

Plug Power is up 9.17% in midday trading to $27.63. Shares opened today at $25.31. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.86, marking a 93.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on PLUG, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 26% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Renesola is up 8.93% in midday trading to $8.05. Shares opened today at $7.39. The company has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 99.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 103% from current levels.

