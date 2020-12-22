December 22, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Ocwen Financial (OCN), Renesola (SOL), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

By Carrie Williams

So far Tuesday, December 22, NASDAQ is down -0.94% and the S&P is down -0.93%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMOResearch Report), Ocwen Financial (OCNResearch Report), Renesola (SOLResearch Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCELResearch Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 15.17% in midday trading to $15.34. Shares opened today at $13.32. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Sangamo Biosciences is up 13.6% in midday trading to $18.29. Shares opened today at $16.10. The company has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.50, marking a 14.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SGMO and a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 10, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Ocwen Financial is up 12.16% in midday trading to $29.69. Shares opened today at $26.47. The company has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $9,541 worth of OCN shares.

Renesola is up 10.28% in midday trading to $11.05. Shares opened today at $10.02. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 19.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels.

Fuelcell Energy is up 9.84% in midday trading to $10.83. Shares opened today at $9.86. The company has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.31. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.75, marking a -31.54% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on FCEL and a price target of $8.50, which implies a downside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on October 8, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of .

