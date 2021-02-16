Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Plug Power (PLUG)

So far Tuesday, February 16, NASDAQ is down -4.38% and the S&P is down -1.44%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) and Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is down -9.97% in midday trading to $18.34. Shares opened today at $20.37. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Fuelcell Energy is down -9.83% in midday trading to $23.84. Shares opened today at $26.44. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.25, marking a -61.23% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on FCEL, with a price target of $15.00, which implies a downside of 43% from current levels. Separately, on January 14, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $8,467 worth of FCEL shares.

Clovis Oncology is down -9.75% in midday trading to $7.22. Shares opened today at $8.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 25.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 88% from current levels. Separately, on January 12, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov assigned a Hold rating to the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $412.8K worth of CLVS shares.

Bluebird Bio is down -9.55% in midday trading to $30.30. Shares opened today at $33.50. The company has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $92.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $73.17, marking a 118.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst Difei Yang downgraded BLUE to Hold, with a price target of $34.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on January 12, Canaccord Genuity’s John Newman maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $86.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $33.29K worth of BLUE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative based on 85 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plug Power is down -9.52% in midday trading to $58.82. Shares opened today at $65.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $69.82, marking a 7.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Bernstein Research analyst Neil Beveridge initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PLUG and a price target of $75.00, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels. Separately, on January 27, Piper Sandler’s Pearce Hammond initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $66.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been negative based on 121 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

