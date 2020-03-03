Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Omeros (OMER), Zogenix (ZGNX), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV)

So far Tuesday, March 3, NASDAQ is down -2.41% and the S&P is down -3.08%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Omeros (OMER – Research Report), Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report), Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV – Research Report).

Omeros is up 20.07% in midday trading to $17.29. Shares opened today at $14.40. The company has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.92. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.75, marking a 78.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $34.00, which represents a potential upside of 136% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 4, Needham’s Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 5 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Zogenix is up 8.77% in midday trading to $25.56. Shares opened today at $23.50. The company has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $57.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.00, marking a 112.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on ZGNX, with a price target of $45.00, which implies an upside of 91% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

Cytokinetics is up 7.19% in midday trading to $15.21. Shares opened today at $14.19. The company has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 55.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 111% from current levels. Separately, on December 17, Morgan Stanley’s Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.92M worth of CYTK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been neutral based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -7.02% in midday trading to $24.65. Shares opened today at $26.51. The company has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.67, marking a 27.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $701.7K worth of KPTI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative based on 31 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings is down -6.2% in midday trading to $5.14. Shares opened today at $5.48. The company has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

