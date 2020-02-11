Tuesday’s Midday Movers: Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Mallinckrodt (MNK), Ambarella (AMBA), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), LendingClub (LC)

So far Tuesday, February 11, NASDAQ is down -0.87% and the S&P is down -0.01%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report), Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report) and LendingClub (LC – Research Report).

Navios Maritime Partners is up 7.16% in midday trading to $11.83. Shares opened today at $11.04. The company has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Mallinckrodt is down -6.56% in midday trading to $5.06. Shares opened today at $5.41. The company has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a 10.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on MNK, with a price target of $6.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels.

Ambarella is up 6.06% in midday trading to $67.21. Shares opened today at $63.37. The company has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $67.27. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $65.17, marking a 2.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Buy rating on AMBA, with a price target of $85.00, which represents a potential upside of 34% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 10, Merrill Lynch’s Adam Gonzalez maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $59.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ambarella has been negative based on 70 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ballard Power Systems is down -5.46% in midday trading to $11.08. Shares opened today at $11.72. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

LendingClub is up 5.45% in midday trading to $13.07. Shares opened today at $12.39. The company has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $73.99K worth of LC shares.

